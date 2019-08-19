The sole surviving 1939 Type 64 and the oldest car to bear the Porsche name was put up for auction during last week's Monterey Car Week. Unfortunately, a major stuff up by auction house RM Sotheby's caused confusion about the bids and the sale was called off before the hammer could be dropped.

Acura's upcoming TLX Type S has been spotted, albeit as a test mule only. The test mule is likely being used for evaluation of the car's new twin-turbocharged V-6 and various chassis components.

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is over for another year and that means a new Best in Show has been named. The honor this year went to a 1931 Bentley 8 Litre, one of only two short-wheelbase examples built with the Gurney Nutting body.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

