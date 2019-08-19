A one-of-a-kind 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 finished in exclusive metallic paint called Venom will be raffled off to support JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) in its mission to find a cure for type 1 diabetes.

The otherwise-factory-spec GT500 is made unique only by its paint finish, but as showroom-stock cars go, a GT500 is still pretty cool, and it could be yours for as little as $10. Not bad for something that comes with 760 horsepower and can do 0-100-0 in under 11 seconds.

Ford's goal is to sell 75,000 raffle tickets, so your odds of winning on a $10 entry aren't spectacular, but charity is charity, and if the tickets sell out, that'll mean $750,000 will go to supporting diabetes research.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's supercharger

Ford is in the habit of donating special cars to support various charitable efforts. The Mustang is a frequent choice, which makes sense given how many variants of the classic pony car are built for any given generation.

Rights to the first 2020 GT500, for example, went up for auction at Barrett-Jackson in January. The winning bid of $1.1 million also supported JDRF. The final 2014 GT500 Convertible also went to auction, with proceeds from that sale benefiting the Brain Injury Association of America.

If you have a few bucks to spare, head on over to the raffle page for details. Who knows? You may get lucky and bring home a 760-hp Mustang for far less than the normal cost of admission.