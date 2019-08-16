Good news: If a Lamborghini isn't exclusive enough already for you, the Italian automaker has more options.

Bad news: The newest creation from the automaker's Ad Personam department, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, is already sold out.

On Friday, Lamborghini pulled the covers off the Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster during Monterey Car Week. The Roadster combines the droptop glory from the SVJ Roadster with a few personal touches. The car that bowed at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering on Friday is matte titanium with Leirion forged wheels, and special 63 badges. The interior is wrapped in gray and orange synthetic suede with special edition stitching.

Under the engine cover? The same 6.5-liter V-12 planted amidships that churns out 770 horsepower at 8,500 rpm. The special-edition treatment doesn't ruin performance: 0-62 mph still happens in 2.9 seconds on the way to a 217-mph top speed.

Lamborghini also pulled the covers off another special edition car on Friday.

Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration

The Huracan EVO GT Celebration is a tribute car dedicated to the manufacturer's race wins at the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring two years in a row, a first for any manufacturer. The Huracan EVO GT Celebration can be dressed in one of nine available colors, and features 11s framed by hexagons on the doors, a nod to the race cars' winning numbers.

The body can get special touches such as Italian and American flags painted on the roof, and a serialized carbon-fiber number plate near the driver's door with the car's position in the line. Only 36 of the cars will be made and all will be delivered to customers next year. Lamborghini didn't say how many of the Huracan EVO GT Celebration cars were already sold.

Counting the exclusive one-of-one art car that debuted Thursday night, the 63 special edition roadsters, and the 36 Huracan EVO GT cars, Lamborghini is keeping it 100 in Monterey this year.