Earlier this year the "Forza" racing series for the Microsoft Xbox console let racing fans live out their childhood fantasies by introducing "Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions," an expansion pack for the popular video game that gave players the opportunity to drive some of their favorite cars in brick form.

Forza’s initial lineup of Lego-ized cars was limited, but good. The expansion pack included blocky versions of the McLaren Senna, Ferrari F40 Competizione, and the 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally, but if you were a Porsche fan, you were left out of the fun. That is, until now.

Porsche announced last week that a blockified version of its 911 Turbo is being added to the Lego pack for "Forza Horizon 4." And to mark the occasion, the company posted a video of its Lego 911 in action. The trailer is basically a clip from every gear head’s childhood playtime. The 911 Turbo jumps over hills and crashes through obstacles, all without getting a scratch. The Lego 911 Turbo can even power slide like its real life counterpart. And, as a nice little bonus, the makers of Forza even gave the 911 Turbo an accurate-sounding exhaust note.

In addition to being able to drive the Lego Porsche 911 Turbo on real-life tracks, gamers will be able to take their miniaturized German sports car to a designated Lego themed world that includes something called the Super Mega Awesome Adventure Stunt Park.

The Porsche 911 Turbo Lego expansion pack for "Forza Horizon 4" is out now for Xbox and PC, giving us definitive proof that everything is awesome.