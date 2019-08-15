Chevrolet's mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingray will start at $59,995, and that's with a $1,095 destination charge baked in. Chevy announced full pricing information on Thursday, making good on its pledge to offer the C8 generation of America's performance icon for less than $60,000.

In addition to the 2020 Stingray's base price, Chevy announced its trims and optional features. Standard equipment on the base (1LT) model will include 8-way power seats, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system.

Highlights of the 2LT (priced from $67,295) include wireless device charging, heated and ventilated seats and steering wheel, navigation, Chevy's Performance Data Recorder, and a full-color head up display.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

The range-topping (for now) 3LT starts at $71,945 and includes upgraded seats with leather upholstery and carbon-fiber trim and suede- and leather-wrapped interior surfaces. À la carte options include the Z51 performance package (upgraded brakes, sport suspension, performance exhaust, and limited-slip differential), the front suspension lift system and a stand-alone performance exhaust option. The Z51 package's cost comes in at $5,000 and is available across all three trims. It's well worth the premium considering what you get. Another option worth adding is the Performance exhaust for $1,195, as it ups power from the car's 6.2-liter V-8 495 horsepower, instead of the standard 490 hp. We're sure it also makes the car sound a whole lot meaner.

"Most people thought when we moved the Corvette to mid-engine it would no longer be attainable, but we knew we couldn't mess with a winning formula and the 2020 Stingray proves it," said Brian Sweeney, Chevrolet U.S. vice president, in the company's announcement.

The 2020 Corvette Stingray's design utilizes expensive materials such as aluminum and composites (not to mention its standard 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission), which posed a challenge for its engineers. GM president Mark Reuss credited the company's new Global B electrical platform as a key step in keeping costs in check, as the technology effectively standardizes electrical systems across global vehicle designs, saving money that would otherwise be spent developing redundant systems.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Another important contributor to the Corvette's pricing structure is Chevy's road map for future variants. Higher-performance models such as the Z06 are inevitable, and the premiums they command will make up for the Stingray's thinner margins.

"A lot of what you see here leads to a portfolio of things that happens, just like there’s a portfolio of Corvettes today. We’ll have a portfolio like that for Corvette as we expand," Reuss told Motor Authority.

Production of the 2020 Corvette Stingray is slated to begin late in 2019 with deliveries starting early next year.