Koenigsegg has snagged talented automotive designer Sasha Selipanov as its new head of design.

The 35-year-old will also head the Swedish marque's new design consultancy business, RAW Design House.

Selipanov is the man who penned the exterior of the Bugatti Chiron, so his knowledge of designing cars capable of reaching speeds approaching 300 mph should prove valuable at Koenigsegg. According to Koenigsegg CEO and founder Christian von Koenigsegg, Selipanov's experience and “radical” design methods will bode the company well.

Christian von Koenigsegg (left) and Sasha Selipanov

A graduate of Art Center College of Design in California, Selipanov started his career at the Volkswagen Group in 2005 where he was also involved in the design of multiple models in addition to the Chiron, another being the Lamborghini Huracan. He quit to join Genesis in 2017 where he was tasked with overseeing the brand's Europe-based advanced design studio, which during his tenure churned out the handsome Essentia and Mint concept cars.

“This is a dream come true,” Selipanov said. “I have followed Koenigsegg’s path for years and have been a huge fan of the company’s free spirit and commitment to innovation.”

While it isn't clear what Selipanov's first project at Koenigsegg will be, the company has hinted at a more attainable model. It's also formed a joint venture with NEVS to explore additional segments, including potentially the EV segment. No doubt Koenigsegg will also be dreaming up updates for its existing Regera and Jesko hypercars.