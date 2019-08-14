The Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series returns for 2020 with a new, subdued paint finish. Limited to just 100 units, this latest incarnation of the low-volume LC variant proves that sometimes it is easy being green.

The LC Inspiration Series debuted for the 2018 model year with a finish dubbed "Structural Blue." The paint took Lexus eight months to develop and it was noteworthy for containing no actual blue pigment. Lexus followed up for 2019 with a run of Flare Yellow.

For 2020, Lexus chose this gorgeous Nori Green Pearl finish. There's not much more to the exterior of the 2020 LC Inspiration Series than this coat of paint. You do get two-tone, 21-inch wheels to compliment the unique finish as well.

Inside, the 2020 LC Inspiration Series has a two-tone look with Bespoke Saddle Tan seats (exclusive to the Inspiration Series) offset by Black Amber leather with brown stitching on the door panels, dashboard, center console, and steering wheel. The seats are trimmed in soft, aniline leather, and the door inserts are done in Alcantara. Capping it off is a set of laser-etched sill plates identifying each car as a genuine Inspiration Series model and denoting its limited run of just 100 units.

Under the hood, the Inspiration Series is a garden-variety (as if there is such a thing) LC 500. The 5.0-liter V-8 produces the same output (471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque) as any other on the showroom floor.

Lexus will show off the 2020 LC 500 Inspiration Series at the Quail, a Motorsports Gathering on Aug. 16 during Monterey Car Week. Lexus has not yet announced pricing, but we should hear something soon as the 2020 model is slated to arrive in dealers this fall.