A new generation of Rolls-Royce's Ghost will be with us soon, and to send out the current model the British automaker on Wednesday announced the Ghost Zenith Collection.

Just 50 cars will make up the Ghost Zenith Collection, and each of them will feature a dash plaque made from the actual Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament that featured on the 200EX concept car unveiled in 2009 to preview the Ghost. The hood ornament was melted down and molded into 50 individual plaques with inscriptions highlighting their significance.

2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Collection

The dash plaque is joined by a surrounding insert featuring a section of an enlarged blueprint drawing for the Ghost. Each car in the Ghost Zenith Collection will feature a different section of the blueprint for a touch of exclusivity. Further special touches of the collection include an engraved clock and Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament, plus illuminated door pockets and door liners capped with complex pieces of marquetry.

The standard powertrain in the Ghost is a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-12. It generates 563 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque, which is routed to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic.

2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Collection

Rolls-Royce is currently accepting orders for the Ghost Zenith Collection. The cars mark the end of a 10-year run that has seen the Ghost become the most successful Rolls-Royce in the company's history. The car has also helped reduce the average age of the Rolls-Royce buyer to a relatively young 43.

Once production of the 50 cars is complete, Rolls-Royce will prepare for the new Ghost based on the same aluminum space-frame platform found in the Phantom and Cullinan.