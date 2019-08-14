Mercedes-Benz's E-Class family is approaching the midway point in its life cycle and a prototype for an updated member has just been spotted.

The prototype is for the Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon but similar updates should be bound for other E-Class members. We've also spied prototypes for the updated E63 sedan, E-Class sedan, E-Class Coupe and E-Class Wagon, as well as the E-Class All-Terrain soft-roader sold overseas.

The current E-Class family was introduced for the 2017 model year, arriving initially in sedan guise. In Mercedes tradition, we should see the updated models introduced for 2021.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The cars will be given a substantial makeover, with the headlights taking on a design similar to the units found on the latest GLE SUV. This should provide further differentiation between the E-Class family and smaller C-Class, which the current E-Class closely resembles.

The taillights will also be renewed, and you can count on the designers changing the front and rear fascias too. On the E63, we expect the grille to also be redesigned with multiple vertical slats and a slightly wider base. This should give the car a more aggressive, more menacing look.

It isn't fully clear what designers have in store for the cabin but it's possible we see Mercedes' latest infotainment system added. The system, known as MBUX, features a large touchscreen that can be operated much like a smartphone or tablet. The infotainment system also includes natural-speak voice activation.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon)

In the powertrain department, the E63 should continue with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 though this may be augmented with a mild-hybrid system. Whatever the case, peak output should be lifted beyond the current model's 603 horsepower in E63 S guise.

An updated version of AMG's tamer E53 should also be in the works. Don't expect any powertrain changes in the E53 though, as the mild-hybrid model only arrived for 2019 as a replacement for the E43.

Look for the updated E-Class family to debut in late 2019 or early 2020.