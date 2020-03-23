The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has reached the midway point in its life cycle and has been given a major update to keep it looking and feeling fresh.

The updated E-Class was unveiled earlier in March ahead of a sales launch later this year. It arrives as a 2021 model and will once again include a full range of models, including for the first time in the United States the E-Class All-Terrain soft-roader.

Still in the works is the updated version of AMG's E63 sledgehammer, which has just been spotted testing in its wagon body style. The sedan has also been spotted testing previously.

The cars will be given a substantial makeover, with the headlights taking on a design similar to the units found on the latest GLE SUV.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53

The grille and front fascia also look to be taking on a much more aggressive look. A slightly tamer version of the new look features on the already revealed E53 shown here.

Inside will be Mercedes' latest infotainment system. The system, known as MBUX, features a large touchscreen that can be operated much like a smartphone or tablet. The infotainment system also includes natural-speak voice activation.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon)

In the powertrain department, the E63 should continue with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 and in the U.S. we should receive the wagon in spicier E63 S grade only. The current E63 S Wagon generates 603 horsepower and we could potentially see a few more horses with this update.

Stay tuned for the debut later this year.