Porsche's new range-topping Cayenne will hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and top out at 183 mph. That's thanks to 670 horsepower generated by a V-8-based hybrid powertrain.

BMW's wireless charging system is finally being introduced in the United States, albeit only on a trial basis for now. The technology is the same used by electric toothbrushes, only much more powerful.

A Ford dealership in Tennessee has unveiled a special Mustang clothed in Gulf Oil livery and boasting 808 hp. Just 119 examples will be built, each priced from $139,995.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid arrives with 670 horsepower

BMW's wireless charging system reaches US

Dealer offers special Mustang with Gulf livery, 808 horsepower

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch is the family SUV that wears boots and Wranglers

2021 BMW 4-Series spy shots

Could moss-covered, data-connected park benches help clear city air?

Lamborghini Miura gets dedicated class in Pebble Beach Concours

2020 Nissan Maxima adds active safety tech, starts at $35,100

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 007 road/race car teased

Automotive supplier tests immersion-cooled batteries for EVs