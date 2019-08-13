The Lamborghini Miura has been granted the honor of having its own dedicated class in the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

The event, established in 1950, is held annually as the climax of Monterey Car Week, and it has one of the toughest judging criteria in the industry for cars that are allowed to be displayed, as only the best examples are accepted.

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV restored by Polo Storico

For this year's event, scheduled for August 18, the new Lamborghini Miura class has been created as part of a celebration of the most iconic grand tourers of the 1960s, and a total five examples will be on display, each with their own unique story.

Among the five is the orange car used for filming of 1969's "The Italian Job." Another is a two-tone SV owned by Jean Todt, current FIA president, and another is a one-off SVR. The latter was a one-off racing version originally built for a customer in Germany.

Lamborghini Miura SVR restored by Polo Storico

The Miura made its debut at the 1966 Geneva International Motor Show, although its bare chassis was presented a year earlier. Often billed as the first supercar, due to it being the first mid-engine road car with a V-12, a total 763 Miuras were built and today they're among the most sought-after cars for collectors.

Monterey Car Week is currently underway and runs until August 18. For our complete coverage, head to our dedicated hub.