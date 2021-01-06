Honda has tapped General Motors to help develop and build a pair of electric vehicles based on the new BEV3 platform and Ultium batteries that GM has developed. One of the vehicles could end up being an electric SUV for Acura. It's reportedly due in 2024.

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus may be a small company, but it has big ambitions. SCG is in the final stages of development of a race car for the new Le Mans Hypercars class of the World Endurance Championship, and it recently tapped two big names in racing to help with the campaign.

Singer has built a modern take on the 911 SC Safari rally car, and the car's owner plans to take it racing. The wild racer is based on a 964-generation Porsche 911 that's had virtually every element changed in the transformation.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Acura will reportedly launch electric SUV built by GM

SCG taps Le Mans winner and F1 constructor for Le Mans Hypercar campaign

Singer builds wild Safari-style 911 blending modern and classic goodness

