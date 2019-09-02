A 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S found covered in grime in a German garage is expected to go for at least $1 million at the RM Sotheby's classic car auction in London this October.

This Miura is a survivor, with detailed photos showing clear signs of age and neglect. Visible cracking in the paint finish and interior materials give away the fact that this remains an unmolested, unrestored example.

Nevertheless, auction house RM Sotheby's expects this yellow bull to pull in seven figures at the minimum, as this is thought to be one of very few remaining examples of an all-original P400 S still intact.

In addition, The Sun reported that the authenticity and ownership history of this Miura are both well-documented.

Despite being a 1969 model, it was reportedly first sold in 1971 to German advertising executive Walter Becker, who then sold it to amateur racer Hans-Peter Weber, who owned it until his death in 2015. It accumulated only 18,000 miles or so over the course of its road-going life.

While the P400 S slotted between the base Miura P400 and the hotter SV, it was actually produced in greater volume than any other Miura variant. That's not saying much, though as total Miura production was only 764 units.

All three Miura models were powered by a 3.9-liter V-12 that produced 345 horsepower in its mildest form. The P400 S upped that to approximately 365 horses and the SV boasted another 15.

Miura P400S models also came with some niceties that weren't included on the standard Miura, including chrome exterior trim, power windows, and slightly more trunk volume.

This molested but unrestored example will sell without reserve at the RM Sotheby's London auction on Oct. 24. We'll see then if that seven-figure prediction is on the money.