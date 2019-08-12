It’s been a long time in the making, but the pure-electric Porsche Taycan is nearly here. Porsche will formally unveil the Taycan in just a few weeks, and the automaker announced on Saturday that everyone will have the chance to watch it live.

The Porsche Taycan will make its long-awaited debut on Sept. 4 at three different global events held simultaneously in Canada, China, and Germany. But don’t worry, you don’t have to pack a bag or renew your passport to attend one of the three events. Porsche will livestream the Taycan’s introduction on a dedicated microsite. You’ll also be able to watch the Taycan unveiling right here on Motor Authority via livestream.

Porsche is keeping most of the Taycan’s technical specifications under wraps until the EV’s official introduction, but a few details have trickled in over the last year or so. The Taycan will use an electric motor at each axle, combining for up to 600 horsepower. The run from 0-60 mph should flash by in just 3.0 seconds, with the Taycan is expected to top out at 155 mph.

Power for the Taycan’s dual motors will be supplied by a 90-kwh lithium-ion battery. That should net a total electric range of about 300 miles. Lower end models will likely have less power and range. A fast-charging 800-volt system will charge the car to 80 percent in about 15 minutes. Pricing is expected to mirror that of the Panamera, so prices could start around $87,000 and range up to $150,000 or even $200,000 with options.

Sales are expected to commence shortly after the Taycan’s introduction. However, if you want to buy Porsche’s Tesla fighter and haven’t placed your order yet, you could be in for a long wait. Porsche has already received more than 30,000 orders for the Taycan with deposits of around $2,500. Porsche originally planned to build 20,000 worldwide in Taycan's first year, but decided to double that to 40,000. That means new orders will be filled later in the first-year production cycle or possible move to the second model year, as it's unclear if cars ordered later will be allocated to the U.S.

The Taycan’s unveiling will take place at 9 am EST on Sept. 4. Tune in then at the livestream link above.