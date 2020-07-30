Coming off the news Fisker is about to go public, and in the process raise over $1 billion, the EV startup on Thursday revealed the identities of the four vehicles it plans to launch by 2025.

The first is the Ocean SUV which Fisker unveiled in January with a $37,499 starting price (and a monthly lease rate as low as $379). Fisker plans to start production of the Tesla Model Y rival in late 2022 and could use Volkswagen Group's MEB platform to speed development.

Fisker Ocean

In fact, all of Fisker's vehicles will use platforms, batteries and other components sourced from suppliers, the company said Thursday.

The timing of the other vehicles isn't clear but we know they will include a production version of the EMotion super sedan concept unveiled in 2018, plus a coupe-like SUV and a pickup truck.

Computer-generated image of Fisker Alaska pickup truck - Photo credit: Henrik Fisker/Twitter

Fisker teased an image of a pickup truck in February which showed a pickup's tailgate with the name Alaska sitting below Fisker's logo. When it finally arrives, Fisker's pickup will have a lot of competition. Rival EV firms Tesla, Rivian, Nikola and Lordstown Motors are all working on pickups of their own, and so are General Motors and Ford. Judging from Fisker's latest teaser, its pickup, with its relatively small bed, will be more of a lifestyle-oriented option than a serious workhorse.

As for the coupe-like SUV, this is the first time Fisker has hinted at such a vehicle. In its release Thursday, Fisker described the vehicle as a “sports crossover.” Given its size relative to the Ocean in the image below, the two vehicles will likely share underpinnings.

Teaser for Fisker coupe-like SUV due by 2025

No specs were released for any of the vehicles, though we already know the Ocean at launch will offer an 80-kilowatt-hour battery and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. The range will fall between 250 and 300 miles and Fisker has partnered with Electrify America to develop a charging system that will enable Ocean owners to add 200 miles of range in about 30 minutes.

“When we created Fisker Inc., we set out to create a company that could deliver electric mobility as a service but do so through a range of highly emotional and differentiated vehicles,” Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said in a statement. “Together with our innovative lease program, we will be able to bring a diverse choice of products to suit a wide variety of customers across many different budgets points.”