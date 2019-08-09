We discovered the first Jeep Easter egg; we told the story of the COPO Track Day Performance Camaros; and the 2021 Ford F-150 was spotted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

No one realized it, but the first Jeep Easter egg was hatched with the introduction of the 1997 Jeep Wrangler known as the TJ. The front cowl beneath the windshield featured the icon's seven-bar grille theme.

As Volkswagen prepares the eighth-generation Golf, the current Golf R will disappear from the lineup for the 2020 model year. The Golf R's demise follows that of the SportWagen and Alltrack models.

The team behind modern COPO Camaros secretly built two street-legal track-focused cars and then killed the program. The two prototypes, known as the 2017 Track Day Performance Camaros, were then sold by a Ed Rinke Chevrolet in Michigan.

The 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition was priced from $89,040. The $2,330 premium nets buyers bronze BBS wheels along with two paint color options, a black chrome grille, and vintage-style Land Cruiser badges.

The 2021 Ford F-150 was spotted roaming the streets of Michigan this week. The camouflaged prototypes hid an evolutionary look for the truck, which is expected to go on sale in 2020 as a 2021 model.