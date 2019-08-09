Mercedes-Benz is set to have a bumper lineup at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show, and on Thursday the automaker clued us in on some of the attractions.

The highlight will be a new concept from the automaker's EQ sub-brand for electric cars. It's possible the concept is a preview of one of the 10 electric cars Mercedes plans to have in its lineup by 2022, although we've also seen some EQ concepts that definitely aren't production-bound.

Joining the concept will be the production version of the Concept EQV electric van that Mercedes unveiled in March. The EQV is essentially an electric version of the V-Class minivan that we get here in Metris commercial trim. The concept EQV had a 100-kilowatt-hour battery good for almost 250 miles of range, and something similar should feature in the production model.

Mercedes on Thursday also said that its Frankfurt stand will include new plug-in hybrid models and an AMG-tuned GLB, likely to be the 302-horsepower GLB35 that we recently spied testing. A GLB45 with 382 hp in standard guise and 416 in S guise is also in the works.

We'll have all the details soon as the Frankfurt auto show starts September 10. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.