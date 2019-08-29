Audi's A3 Cabriolet will bow out after the 2019 model year, the automaker revealed Wednesday in an announcement about the 2020 A3 range.

The move isn't surprising as convertible sales are waning in many regions as buyers turn toward SUVs, and the A3 Cabriolet's chances weren't helped by the fact more buyers are picking the pricier A5 Cabriolet, at least here in the United States. And Audi fans looking for a compact convertible can still opt for the TT sports car.

Audi is also pruning back on A3 variants as it prepares for the arrival of a redesigned model that we'll likely see for the 2021 model year. For example, the A3 e-tron Sportback is already gone.

In the lead up to the redesigned A3's arrival, the remaining A3 variants can be ordered in special Final Edition trim for 2020. It adds leather sport seats with contrast stitching, a multi-function sport steering wheel with shift paddles, and puddle lights with the Audi logo.

As for the redesigned A3, a prototype has already been spotted in Sportback hatchback guise. The new generation will feature evolutionary styling on the outside and an update of the current generation's MQB platform inside. Thankfully, there will still be sporty S3 and RS 3 models.