Audi's A3 Cabriolet will bow out after the 2019 model year, a company spokesman confirmed to Car and Driver in an interview published Wednesday.

Other A3 body styles will stick around, though, and Audi fans looking for a compact convertible can still opt for the TT sports car.

The move isn't surprising as convertible sales are waning in many regions as buyers turn toward SUVs, and the A3 Cabriolet's chances weren't helped by the fact that more buyers are picking the pricier A5 Cabriolet, at least here in the United States.

Audi may also be pruning back on A3 variants as it prepares for the arrival of a redesigned model next year. We hear that the convertible might not get a repeat due to a wider cost-cutting plan at Audi. There's even talk of the entire A5 family being phased out.

A prototype for the redesigned A3 has been spotted in Sportback hatchback guise. The new generation, expected here for the 2021 model year, will feature evolutionary styling on the outside and an update of the current generation's MQB platform inside. Thankfully, there will still be sporty S3 and RS 3 models.