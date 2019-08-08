BMW is readying a mid-cycle facelift for the current seventh-generation 5-Series and this means all the various models, including the M5 super sedan, will also come under the knife.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the facelifted M5 that should debut alongside the rest of the facelifted 5-Series family by mid-next year. This means we'll likely see the cars introduced for the 2021 model year.

We're still at an early stage of development so all we can see on the prototype is a new front fascia and a revised grille. More advanced testers will likely be outfitted with a new rear fascia and revised taillights, like we've seen on prototypes for the regular 5-Series' facelift.

2019 BMW M5 Compettiion

It isn't clear what tweaks will take place under the hood. The current M5 and the more extreme M5 Competition are already serious performance machines, with both cars able to hit 60 mph from rest in the low three seconds. Power for both comes from a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 officially rated at 600 horsepower in standard guise and 617 hp in Competition guise. Dyno runs suggest the cars are delivering closer to 700 hp, though.

However, with Mercedes-AMG preparing an update for its E63 and Audi on the verge of launching a new generation of the RS 7 Sportback, we wouldn't be surprised if BMW gives the M5 a kick in performance.

Likewise, it isn't clear what changes, if any, are pegged for the cabin but an updated infotainment system and new electronic driver assist features are likely.