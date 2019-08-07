If you just so happen to be in the market for an off-road luxury SUV that’s been converted into a safari convertible with 850 horsepower, you’re in luck. Professional skier and YouTube personality Jon Olsson has announced he’s selling his heavily modified Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4 Squared.

In case you haven’t been following along, Olsson purchased his G500 last year and decided to modify it after he discovered the jacked up SUV was too tall to fit in a Monaco parking garage. Rather than lowering the monster truck so it could fit under lower overhangs, Olsson decided to cut off the roof entirely.

That modification proved problematic down the line when Olsson and a group of friends got caught in a rainstorm in the G500 with nothing but umbrellas to protect them from the downpour. So Olsson got to modifying again and had his G500 equipped with a convertible top. The G500’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 was also massaged at some point and now makes an astonishing 850 horsepower.

But, as it tends to do, life is getting in the way for Olsson. His wife is pregnant and the high-riding G, which is approximately three-stories off the ground, doesn’t exactly make for a practical family vehicle. So, the outrageous convertible G500 4x4 Squared is now up for sale.

Olsson made the announcement in a Vlog post in late July, but the athlete doesn’t have a set price. Olsson says he’s open to reasonable offers, whatever that means for a one-off super luxury SUV.

The Vlog is 18 minutes in the day in the life of Olsson. Car guys won't care about watching him make a smoothie, get a haircut, swim in the pool. eat lunch, take his wife to the airport, slide around on his patio, and otherwise act like a tool. Skip ahead to the 12:40 mark for the SUV's first appearance. At that point, you can see how the convertible top works and watch Olsson remove the roof entirely.