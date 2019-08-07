If Paul Revere were alive today, he’d be running through the streets yelling, “The Ford GTs are coming! The Ford GTs are coming!”

Ford’s mandatory two-year waiting period for selling the second-generation GT second-hand is finally expiring for early buyers, and we’re already beginning to see some 2017s pop up on the used market. At least six GTs are currently for sale on the global market, according to Autoblog, with more likely on the way. Ford built 138 GTs in for the 2017 model year, and it’s a safe bet that a good chunk of those were bought with resale in mind.

However, the available second-hand GTs offer far from a used-car value. The GT was expensive when new, and it’s even more so used. Prices have ballooned from an original MSRP of $450,000 to as much as an estimated $2 million. That's some serious money, but the Ford GT is also a serious car.

The GT's body and structure are made from carbon fiber, and it uses an advanced pushrod suspension system typically reserved for race cars. Propulsion is provided by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 that's rated at 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque, netting a top speed of 216 mph.

Of course not all GT buyers adhered to that two-year waiting period. Actor and wrestler John Cena took delivery of his GT during the first part of 2017 and almost immediately sold it, prompting a lawsuit from Ford. The two parties settled, but Cena’s GT has changed several times since. It was last sold in October for $1,320,000, which might be a bargain in hindsight. We’ll know for sure when the first legal Ford GT is auctioned off at the RM Sotheby's Monterey event to be held Aug. 15-17.