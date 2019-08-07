Hyundai will use September's Frankfurt International Motor Show to unveil an electric race car, the automaker said Tuesday.

The car was developed by Hyundai Motorsport based in Alzenau, Germany. This is the same division responsible for Hyundai's World Rally Championship and TCR International Series contenders, which suggests that the new race car has been designed to compete in the electric version of the TCR series (ETCR) starting in 2020.

ETCR is open to multiple constructors, though the cars will all feature a common powertrain initially. The organizers have selected Williams Advanced Engineering, the technology offshoot of the Williams Formula One team, to design, develop, manufacture and supply the batteries and vehicle control modules for ETCR racers.

“For many months, our team in Alzenau has been working hard on an exciting electric vehicle and soon we will be able to share the fruits of these labors,” Hyundai Motorsport Team Director Andrea Adamo said. “It promises to be a new chapter for our company, a natural extension to our motorsport activities, one that links closely to the current trends and innovations in the wider automotive industry.”

We'll have all the details soon as the Frankfurt auto show starts September 10. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.