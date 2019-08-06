Slovenian automaker Tushek has announced plans to introduce a new hybrid hypercar at the upcoming Salon Prive.

Tushek will storm the gardens of Woodstock, Oxfordshire, Britain's Blenheim Palace with a new hypercar model known as the TS 900 H Apex. Following the latest hypercar trend, the TS 900 H Apex pairs a conventional internal combustion engine with a hybrid system, netting an impressive 950 horsepower and 1,032 pound-feet of torque.

The TS 900 H Apex reaches those lofty figures thanks to a forced-induction 4.2-liter V-8 and a pair of electric motors—one mounted in each front wheel. Tushek didn’t mention what type of battery the TS 900 H Apex uses or if the car is capable of propelling itself on electric power alone.

Tushek claims the TS 900 H Apex will be the lightest hypercar on the road, but with a curb weight of 3,108 pounds, it’s not exactly a lightweight. In comparison, the McLaren Senna tips the scales at 3,029 pounds.

Still, Tushek went to some great lengths to keep the TS 900 H Apex’s bulge at bay. The hypercar rides on a chrome-moly spaceframe and its body work is made from carbon fiber.

With 950 horsepower on tap and not much weight to move around, the TS 900 H Apex is exceedingly quick. Tushek says the TS 900 is capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds and hitting a top speed of 236 mph. That speed is sent to the pavement via a set of Pirelli Trofeo Series R tires and kept in check with Brembo brakes.

The TS 900 H Apex offers seating for two and a removable roof. The hypercar also features scissor doors.

Tushek didn’t release any pricing information for the TS 900 H Apex or how many units it intends to build.

Although not a household name, Tushek splashed onto the scene in 2014 with its TS 600 supercar. Limited to just 60 units, the TS 600 boasted a curb weight of just 2,470 pounds and a healthy 620 horsepower.

The Tushek TS 950 H Apex will be unveiled to the public at the Salon Prive, which runs from Sept. 5-8. We may learn more about the Slovenian supercar at that time.