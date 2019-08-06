McLaren has a relatively short, but solid, track record of not resting on its laurels. While other supercar makers are content to produce the same basic vehicle for a decade or longer, McLaren is always coming out with new models. And thanks to that rapid vehicle cadence, we’ll soon see a Longtail version of the McLaren 720S.

According to the British site Piston Heads, McLaren is developing a Longtail (or LT for short) version of the 720S for the 2020 model year. The 720S LT would be the third late-model McLaren to get the Longtail treatment.

As with the 600 LT and 675 LT that came before it, the LT version of the 720S will likely get more power and therefore a different name. The 600 LT started out as a the 570S and the 675 LT was a 650S in a previous life.

The new LT will use McLaren’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. Exact output for the LT remains unknown, but we can at least make an educated guess. McLaren uses a vehicle’s metric horsepower rating as the basis of its nameplate (the 720S has 720 PS, or 710 hp) and the company likes to make incremental improvements for LT models. Given that fact, look for the newest Longtail model to debut as the 750 LT with about 740 horsepower.

McLaren will likely combine that more-powerful engine with a lighter curb weight and a more track-focused suspension. Previous LT models have shed about 220 pounds from their waistline, and we expect the same from the 750 LT. That should enable the 750 LT to eclipse the 720S’ 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds and deliver quicker lap times.

It’s too early to tell what McLaren has planned for the 750 LT on the styling front, but the main element will be its extended rear tail that will improve aerodynamics and also contribute to better track performance. A Spider version of the 750 LT is a distinct possibility as well.

When asked for comment on the possibility of a longtail version of the 720S, McLaren spokeswoman Laura Tilley told Motor Authority, "unfortunately we can’t comment on future product."

The 2020 McLaren 750 LT is expected to debut next spring at the Geneva Motor Show; the Spider version will likely trail its coupe counterpart by about a year.