The North American Car and Utility/Truck of the Year jury announced its list of 46 nominees for the 2020 awards on Tuesday. The list includes 19 cars, 22 SUVs, and five pickup trucks.

The nominees represent the list of new or significantly updated vehicles released in 2019. One vehicle, the Lexus UX, hit the market in December 2018 and wasn't included in the voting for the 2019 award.

Jurors will select up to 12 models in each category to make the semifinalist list, which will be announced in September.

Three finalists for each category will be announced at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November, and the three winners will be announced early in 2020.

NACTOY secretary/treasurer and Motor Authority senior editor Kirk Bell noted the competition is open this year with both luxury and mainstream brands duking it out for car and utility of the year, while there's "an unusually high number of trucks."

The 19 cars is a high number, too. NACTOY vice president Chris Paukert noted that there's a lot of talk of consumers abandoning cars for crossover SUVs, but "someone appears to have forgotten to tell the product planners."

The full 2020 NACTOY list of nominees:

Car of the Year

BMW 3 Series

BMW Z4

BMW 7 Series / Alpina B7

BMW 8 Series

Cadillac CT5

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Soul

Mazda3

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Nissan Versa

Polestar 1

Porsche 911

Subaru Legacy

Toyota Supra

Volkswagen Arteon

Utility of the Year

Audi E-Tron

Audi Q3

BMW X6

BMW X7

Cadillac XT6

Chevrolet Blazer

Ford Explorer

Ford Escape

Honda Passport

Kia Telluride

Hyundai Palisade

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Lexus UX

Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln Corsair

Mercedes-AMG GLC-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Mercedes-Benz EQC-Class

Subaru Outback

Volvo V60 Cross Country

Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty

Ford Ranger

GMC Sierra Heavy Duty

Jeep Gladiator

Ram Heavy Duty

