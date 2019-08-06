The North American Car and Utility/Truck of the Year jury announced its list of 46 nominees for the 2020 awards on Tuesday. The list includes 19 cars, 22 SUVs, and five pickup trucks.
The nominees represent the list of new or significantly updated vehicles released in 2019. One vehicle, the Lexus UX, hit the market in December 2018 and wasn't included in the voting for the 2019 award.
Jurors will select up to 12 models in each category to make the semifinalist list, which will be announced in September.
Three finalists for each category will be announced at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November, and the three winners will be announced early in 2020.
NACTOY secretary/treasurer and Motor Authority senior editor Kirk Bell noted the competition is open this year with both luxury and mainstream brands duking it out for car and utility of the year, while there's "an unusually high number of trucks."
The 19 cars is a high number, too. NACTOY vice president Chris Paukert noted that there's a lot of talk of consumers abandoning cars for crossover SUVs, but "someone appears to have forgotten to tell the product planners."
The full 2020 NACTOY list of nominees:
Car of the Year
BMW 3 Series
BMW Z4
BMW 7 Series / Alpina B7
BMW 8 Series
Cadillac CT5
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
Hyundai Sonata
Kia Soul
Mazda3
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Nissan Versa
Polestar 1
Porsche 911
Subaru Legacy
Toyota Supra
Volkswagen Arteon
Utility of the Year
Audi E-Tron
Audi Q3
BMW X6
BMW X7
Cadillac XT6
Chevrolet Blazer
Ford Explorer
Ford Escape
Honda Passport
Kia Telluride
Hyundai Palisade
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Lexus UX
Lincoln Aviator
Lincoln Corsair
Mercedes-AMG GLC-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
Mercedes-Benz EQC-Class
Subaru Outback
Volvo V60 Cross Country
Truck of the Year
Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty
Ford Ranger
GMC Sierra Heavy Duty
Jeep Gladiator
Ram Heavy Duty
Note: Three Internet Brands Automotive editors are NACTOY jurors.