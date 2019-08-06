Pininfarina will start deliveries of its Battista next year, but the 1,877-horsepower hypercar is only the first of several EVs the illustrious Italian brand is looking at.

When Pininfarina first launched its auto manufacturing division a year ago and announced plans for a hypercar, the division's head, Michael Perschke, said the goal eventually was to target brands like Bentley and Rolls-Royce in the ultra-luxury segment. He also said at the time that a sedan and SUV were likely to follow the hypercar.

Perschke has revealed further details about the sedan and SUV in an interview with Automotive News (subscription required) published Tuesday.

Michael Perschke

While the Battista will use a platform borrowed from the Rimac C_Two hypercar, Perschke said for other models Pininfarina will work with an outside firm to develop a platform that Pininfarina could then license to more firms. To be competitive, the platform would have to fit batteries ranging from 100 to 125 kilowatt-hours in capacity to provide a range of more than 300 miles on a charge, he said.

Perschke also said that Pininfarina would be open to manufacturing its cars outside of Italy and that the company has received signs of interest from multiple governments looking to secure a production deal.

A decision on which model will directly follow the Battista is yet to be decided. Perschke said Pininfarina will meet with potential customers at events like this month's Monterey Car Week and gauge interest by showing previous concept designs.