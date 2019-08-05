Porsche will soon introduce its first zero-emissions vehicle, the battery-powered Taycan sedan, but in the meantime, the company is launching an initiative in the United States that will allow its customers to reach carbon neutrality.

The program, known as Porsche Impact, uses an online tool to estimate an individual’s carbon dioxide emissions based on mileage and average fuel consumption. Once calculated, that individual is given a link and invited to make a financial contribution to an environmental cause that will help offset their specific carbon footprint.

“Porsche drivers want it all, and offering an option for greater sustainability is part of creating a superb Porsche experience,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Porsche Impact connects our strategies for innovation, mobility and sustainability with the individual customer.”

Porsche owners can select from one of four approved projects to support: forest protection in the U.S., hydropower in Vietnam, solar energy in Mexico, and habitat preservation in Zimbabwe.

The cost of any given trip using Porsche Impact obviously varies based on vehicle and driving habits, but the company estimates the annual cost for a 2019 Cayenne S driven 10,000 miles per year would be between $67 and $152, depending on the project selected.

To show its support for the program, Porsche Cars North America has enrolled all of its Porsche Experience Center cars in Porsche Impact, as well as the vehicles in its Porsche Passport subscription fleet.

The Porsche Impact program is managed by Swiss-based carbon finance consultancy South Pole. Porsche Impact has been available to customers in Germany, the UK, and Poland since 2018.

Porsche isn't the first company to offer customer a carbon offset program. In 2007, both Volkswagen and Land Rover offered similar programs of their own. However, both of those programs have since been suspended.