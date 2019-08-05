California-based coachbuilder Rezvani has released another teaser image of its second-generation Tank SUV. And like the original, the new Tank looks like it was designed for the 10-year-old in all of us.

Like before, the 2020 Tank is based on the Jeep Wrangler. However, the 2020 Tank rides on the same chassis as the latest JL Wrangler; the old Tank was based on the previous generation JK Wrangler.

The latest teaser image (above) shows the front end of the 2020 Tank, revealing a design that’s similar but more modern looking than the last-generation of the rugged SUV. The Tank’s headlights now include LED accents, and the hood and front fenders look to be more sculpted than before.

Changes are decidedly more noticeable under hood. Whereas the top engine in the last-generation Tank was a 707-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 borrowed from the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, the new model will use a modified version of the Challenger Demon’s 840-hp engine. Rezvani hasn’t announced official performance numbers for the 2020 Tank, but the company says it will boast more than 1,000 horsepower, making it the “most powerful production SUV on the planet.”

This is the second time Rezvani has released teaser images. Photos dropped in June (also included in our gallery) show the top, front 3/4, and side views of the new Tank. They reveal an angular, macho-looking SUV cloaked in black.

And just in case the normal Tank isn't over-the-top enough, Rezvani is also expected to debut a Military Edition of the new model. In addition to armored body panels and an off-road suspension designed by Fox Racing, the Military Edition Tank will feature electromagnetic pulse protection for when the bad guys use advanced weapons. Both models will be unveiled later this week.

According to Motor1, Rezvani will begin deliveries of the 2020 Tank this winter. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the previous Tank topped out at about $300,000. If you have that kind of money burning a hole in your pocket, Rezvani is currently accepting orders for the 2020 Tank.