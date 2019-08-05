If you’re in the market for a new C7 Corvette, now could be the time to buy, and not just because Chevrolet has already discontinued the last front-engine Corvette. To help clear out stock ahead of the arrival of the mid-engine C8 Corvette, Chevrolet is offering discounts in excess of $9,000 on certain C7 models.

According to a Friday report by Cars Direct, Chevy is offering a special “Supplier Pricing For Everyone” discount on all 2019 Corvette models, from the base Stingray all the way up to the 755-horsepower ZR1. The Supplier Pricing program is scheduled to run through Sept. 3.

The discount is based on vehicle configuration, so the amount off varies from model to model. In the case of a fully loaded 650-hp orvette Z06, the savings amount to $6,404. The special Supplier Pricing can also be combined with a $3,000 loyalty discount for current Corvette owners, bringing the total savings to $9,404.

Before you rush out to your local Chevy dealer for a screaming deal on a C7 Corvette, there is some fine print to consider. The Supplier Pricing discount is only available when buying, so you’ll miss out on the savings if you opt to lease. And even if you’re buying, your discount might not be as big as advertised. For example, the regular Corvette Stingray has a Supplier Price of $53,606, which is just $3,389 off the car’s normal $56,995 MSRP. As for the Z06, the $9,404 discount assumes a price of $95,020, even though the car starts at $85,290. That means the discount will likely be used to pay for options that you may or may not want. The Cars Direct story doesn't report the discount on the ZR1 at the top of the lineup.

Of course if you want a really good deal on a C7 Corvette, you might want to wait a few weeks. Chevy hasn’t announced official pricing for the mid-engine 2020 C8 Corvette, but the automaker promises it’ll have a starting price below $60,000. Given that price point and the C8's massive leap forward in technology and we assume performance, it's only a matter of time before leftover C7s are tossed into the discount bin.