The mid-engine layout and lack of manual transmission aren't the only major shifts for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Chrome wheels, a Corvette mainstay, reportedly will not be offered on the eighth-generation Corvette, better known as the C8.

Corvette Chief Engineer and Vehicle Line Director Tadge Juechter told Car and Driver in a report last Thursday that there will be "no chrome available" on the mid-engine Corvette.

The shiniest wheel option on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will reportedly feature a polished design, but that's not chrome.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with C6 ZR1 wheels

Chrome wheels in one form or another have been available on the Corvette since its introduction in 1953. Pictured at the top, the mid-engine C8 Corvette looks rather good with the five-spoke chrome wheels from the C6 Grand Sport, though they definitely give the C8 a different vibe. The wheels from a C6 Corvette ZR1 (above) also look good. The Rally wheels from a 1967 Corvette (below), though cool in the day, don't work so well. How could they? They were 15 inches in diameter while the new car will use 19 inchers up from and 20s in the back.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with 1967 Corvette Roadster wheels

Over the course of its 67-year history, the Corvette has offered lots of other chrome wheel designs. Plenty of them would look good, too, though quite a few would look awful.

With a base price of under $60,000 there's no question the C8 Corvette is breaking barriers and automotive norms.

For current Corvette owners who want chrome wheels on their C8 Corvette, there's always the aftermarket, but even the aftermarket can't help fix the lack of a manual transmission.