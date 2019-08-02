The 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser will turn back the clock with a special Heritage Edition this summer, but it will also require of a chunk of change.

CarsDirect reported Thursday that the 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition will cost $89,040. The figure includes a $1,395 destination charge. Compared to the sole trim offered for a standard Land Cruiser, the special-edition SUV will cost $2,330 more. For die-hard fans of the nameplate, that may be a small price to pay to celebrate the Land Cruiser's 60th anniversary.

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

Toyota revealed the Heritage Edition at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. The special SUV will be outfitted with only two rows of seats for maximum cargo carrying and offered in two colors: Midnight Black Metallic or Blizzard Pearl. A black chrome grille is present up front and the brand applied vintage Land Cruise badges to the exterior. To cap things off, it has bronze BBS wheels. A few minor touches include the deletion of running boards and chrome elements, and the addition of darkened components in the headlights and fog lights.

The interior keeps things rather simple with black leather and contrasting bronze stitching. For more storage, the Heritage Edition also gets rid of the center cool box. It also has heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 9-inch infotainment screen, and premium audio from JBL.

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

Powering the Land Cruiser Heritage Edition is the same tried-and-true 5.7-liter V-8 that makes 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case and a limited-slip rear differential.

Depending on how the Land Cruiser changes for a new generation expected next decade, the Heritage Edition could be an oddball collector item in the future. Toyota will limit production to 1,200 units, though that account for close to 40 percent of the annual U.S. volume. It should go on sale later this summer.