Cadillac on Tuesday announced that its most hardcore models in the future will carry the “Blackwing” designation.

The designation will be used by models in Cadillac's V performance sub-brand and will initially appear on uprated, track-tuned versions of the CT4-V and CT5-V due later this year. Prototypes for both the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing have already been spotted.

Cadillac V Blackwing logo

The CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will be the true replacements for the ATS-V and CTS-V, which Cadillac has been hinting at ever since it unveiled the somewhat tame CT4-V and CT5-V last May. And both of the fire-breathing sport sedans are confirmed to be coming with available manual transmissions. A 10-speed automatic is expected to be offered for buyers who don't #GiveAShift.

The Blackwing name first appeared on the Cadillac-exclusive 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that at present has only featured in the now-discontinued CT6. The engine isn't expected to feature in the hardcore CT4-V and CT5-V, though.

2021 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Instead, the CT4-V Blackwing is expected to pack a new turbocharged V-6 while the CT5-V Blackwing is expected to come with the familiar LT4 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that was fitted to the old CTS-V, where it delivered 640 horsepower.

The cars are also expected to come with General Motors' Global B electrical architecture which supports over-the-air updates and high-performance computer processing but could be a headache for the aftermarket scene.

2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The only extra info Cadillac is willing to provide right now is that both Blackwing models will feature track-tuned chassis benefiting from new vehicle control technologies. Cadillac also said testing of prototypes at Virginia International Raceway has shown the cars delivering faster lap times than the ATS-V and CTS-V.

Stay tuned.