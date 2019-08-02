Cadillac's true replacement for the ATS-V has been spotted. The new car is expected to be called a CT4-V Blackwing, and it should boast a twin-turbocharged V-6 with well over 400 horsepower. A figure closer to 500 hp is more likely.

Land Rover is now in the final stages of developing its redesigned Defender, with one of the final stints taking place in the Arabian deserts during the summer. The new SUV bows later this year and is just the first of numerous models coming from the Jaguar and Land Rover brands based on the new MLA modular platform.

McLaren's P1 GTR was designed strictly for the track, but a handful of the uber-rare hypercars have been converted for road use. One is now up for sale but don't bother inquiring unless your bank balance is well into the seven figures.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing spy shots

Watch Land Rover test the new Defender in the desert

Street-legal McLaren P1 GTR surfaces for sale

Here are the 10 most stolen cars in the US

2021 Porsche Panamera spy shots

Shorter range Audi E-tron planned for Europe

Karma GT by Pininfarina bringing sultry looks to Monterey Car Week

Hyundai making rear-seat reminder standard on most models by 2022

2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is more expensive than ever

VP Mike Pence says Workhorse deal to proceed for GM Lordstown plant