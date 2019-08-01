This Saturday, BMW M Motorsport will usher in its latest customer race car. The new racer will be based on the BMW M2 Competition, and a teaser video gives us a taste of what to expect.

In the video, we see the M2 Competition-based race car scurrying around a track with a driver behind the wheel. The typical race car cues are present, such as a rectangular steering wheel, a stripped-down interior, and a built-in roll cage. The exterior is harder to see with quick flashes of the car during the 14-second video, but overall, it looks very similar to the road-going M2 Competition. It's hard to tell from the teaser, but it appears there's also a tall rear wing and a large front splitter for improved aerodynamics. Otherwise, the car is covered in camouflage and the camera moves too fast for our eyes to catch more details.

The car will be offered for grass roots and club racing, not top professional classes like we see in IMSA.

While the road car boasts a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 good for 405 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, the race car could offer even higher figures. The M2 Competition is already far more powerful than the standard M2, which Motor Authority named its Best Car To Buy in 2017. It packs 40 more hp and 37 more pound-feet of torque.

BMW said in the video description that the M2 Competition-based car will bow at the VLN Endurance Championship series on Aug. 3. VLN is based at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. There, BMW Motorsport junior driver Beitske Visser and M division test and development engineer Jörg Weidinger, will pilot the car. Stay tuned.