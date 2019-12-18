Bit disappointed by the somewhat down on power CT4-V and CT5-V models Cadillac is launching for 2020? Don't sweat it as the automaker is preparing proper fire-breathing successors to the 464-horsepower ATS-V and 640-hp CTS-V.

Prototypes for new CT4-V and CT5-V “plus” models were teased in June at IndyCar's Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, and now we have spy shots and video of several prototypes for the CT5-V plus model. A CT4-V plus model was spied previously.

2021 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing spy video from Motor Authority on Vimeo.

Cadillac spokesman Michael Albano told Motor Authority at the reveal of the regular CT4-V and CT5-V that details on the more extreme plus models would be coming soon. Rumor has it that the cars will use the Blackwing designation Cadillac has applied to its brand-exclusive 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8.

Expect the CT4-V plus to be powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with more than 400 hp while the CT5-V plus will almost certainly use the aforementioned 4.2-liter twin-turbo V-8 with 500-plus hp (in some of the earlier shots you can see engineers using a previous-generation BMW M5 for benchmarking). A 10-speed automatic will likely be standard on both and possibly all-wheel drive, too.

2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

In comparison, the regular CT4-V features a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 325 hp and the regular CT5-V a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 good for 360 hp. These models also came with a 10-speed automatic and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

Judging by our latest spy shots and previous teasers, the plus versions will benefit from more aggressive aero and upgraded wheels, tires and brakes. No doubt the suspension will also be enhanced to reflect the track-focused nature of the cars.

2020 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V

Look for the CT4-V and CT5-V plus models to debut in early 2020. We should see them arrive as 2021 models.

The new two-tier strategy for Cadillac's V-series is more than just a rebranding of the previous V-Sport and V models, since the automaker appears to be sharing the aggressive looks across both tiers, and likely some technology too. Cadillac has also sharpened pricing. Previously, buyers needed to shell out around $15,000 to upgrade from a base CTS to the CTS V-Sport. However, upgrading from a base CT5 to a CT5-V will only cost $10,800. There will likely still be a steep premium for the plus models, though.