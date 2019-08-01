The 2020 Toyota 4Runner is in for a price increase across the board, but it's the TRD Pro that sees the heftiest jump for the latest model year.

According to a CarsDirect report on Wednesday, the 2020 4Runner TRD Pro will start at $50,885 including the mandatory destination charge. That equates to a price increase of $2,975 compared to the 2019 model year and makes it the most expensive 4Runner model. It's even pricier than the Limited variant with the Nightshade Edition trim, which starts at $49,780 for a 4x4 model.

2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

The TRD Pro model includes quite a few off-road features such as sport shocks, unique wheels, and a skid plate. For 2020, it also adds a TRD exhaust, an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system (versus a 6.1-inch screen), and two rear USB ports. Toyota increased the model's price by $3,340 last year for the 2019 model as well.

There is some reason for a price increase. All 4Runners gain Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and Toyota's Safety Sense P suite of active safety features. The latter includes automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. Those features add up to a $735 increase for the base SR5 model, which now costs $37,140 to start. While it appears the TRD Pro's price increase is a play for profits, the brand reached out to CarsDirect to note that the 4Runner is competitively priced with the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, and noted it comes with more equipment than those newer vehicles.

2020 Toyota 4Runner

Moving up to the more luxurious SR5 Premium will cost $40,335, or $2,100 more. The other off-road models outside of the TRD Pro, the TRD Off Road and Off Road Premium, see price increases of $1,280 and $2,100, respectively.

Aside from the addition of new Off Road models, the 4Runner is largely the same SUV buyers have found on dealership lots for almost 10 years. The SUV was last redesigned for the 2010 model year.