"The Fast and the Furious" is full of lust-worthy cars that many enthusiasts would do anything to own. Some of them were, and are, bigger than others, obviously. However, one of the secondary character's cars still has quite a story behind it.

We're talking about Edwin's Acura Integra GS-R from the original film. As always, "Fast and Furious" expert Craig Lieberman is here to provide the full story on the car with help from the car's original owner, Bill Kohl. Kohl purchased the car originally to replicate a show-car version of a racing-spec Honda Accord coupe. At the time, research showed the Integra GS-R was the fastest and most affordable platform to do just that. So he bought the car and modified it lightly. The engine wasn't turbocharged or anything crazy, but a host of aftermarket parts helped make the spritely sport coupe even quicker.

Acura Integra GS-R from 'The Fast and the Furious'

Then, as was the norm, the body kit, graphics, and other tuner-scene gadgets were added.

Kohl responded to Lieberman's casting call for cars for a film originally titled "Redline," and almost immediately when he showed up in the Integra GS-R, the film's director named the car Edwin's for the movie. Edwin is better known as rapper Ja Rule in real life and took part in the movie's opening street race that included Dominic Toretto and Brian O'Connor.

Acura Integra GS-R from 'The Fast and the Furious'

Kohl almost immediately sold the car while the hype was high surrounding the film, and since then, it's traded hands a couple of times. Featured in the video is the sole hero car, though a few stunt cars were also built for filming. They were not, however, GS-Rs and instead basic coupes with automatic transmissions.

The original car was last sold in 2014 for nearly $50,000 and today lives with its owner in Florida. Check out the full interview up above.