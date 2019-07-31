The modern De Tomaso P72 supercar will meet the world's only P70 during Monterey Car Week, the race car originally developed by Carroll Shelby, Peter Brock and Alejandro de Tomaso. The P70 is the car De Tomaso's designers took inspiration from in developing the P72.

A lighter, more powerful version of the Pagani Huayra Roadster has been revealed. It's essentially the open-top version of the Huayra BC, and if you're interested in one, prices start at $3.4 million. Ouch.

Alpina's U.S. offerings are limited, but one we do get is the B7 super sedan. Alpina recently built a one-off version for a local customer who wanted the car painted in a flashy shade of green called Mint Green.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

De Tomaso P72 to meet original P70 at 2019 Pebble Beach Concours

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC revealed

Alpina built a one-off mint green B7 for US customer

Which vehicles do owners drive the most?

2021 Nissan Rogue spy shots

Tesla to improve city Autopilot driving with major software update

2020 Lynk & Co. 05 spy shots

VW pares back best new car warranty

RM Sotheby’s offers "full Ford GT lineage" at Monterey auction

Hyundai Kona Electric explodes in Montreal garage