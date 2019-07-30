RM Sotheby’s has put together what it is calling the “full Ford GT lineage” for its Monterey Car Week auction in August. That lineage scheduled to cross the auction block includes a 1965 Ford GT roadster prototype, a pair of 2005 Ford GTs, and one of the new 2017 Ford GTs.

“It’s hugely significant for us to offer this group of cars all together in Monterey,” Gord Duff, the company’s global head of auctions Global Head of Auctions, is quoted in the announcement.

“We can tell the full story of Ford’s legendary racing history with this group,” he added. “All three models are desirable to today’s American or motorsport collectors, and they will complement each other come sale day.”

In addition to the Ford GTs, RM Sotheby’s said its Monterey docket will include three Shelby vehicles — two 427 Cobras and a GT350 — from the Fonvielle Collection.

The Ford GT lineup includes:

1965 Ford GT40 roadster prototype (Chassis GT/108)

A 1965 GT40 roadster prototype (Chassis GT/108) was the 8th of 12 prototypes produced, the first of five roadsters and, added RM Sotheby’s, the only roadster to have survived in its original form. The car was built for Shelby American as a test and development vehicle and is one of two cars used by Kar Kraft for development of the “J” and “X” series GTs. It was driven by Carroll Shelby, Ken Miles and Jim Clark. RM Sotheby’s has set a pre-auction estimated value of $7 million to $9 million.

2005 Ford GT

2005 Ford GT

For its centennial celebration, Ford produced a retro-styled Ford GT and two of them are on the RM Sotheby’s docket. One is a 1,300-mile 2005 Ford GT in Centennial White with blue racing stripes. The other is a 2005 car in Midnight Blue but driven less than 100 miles since it was new. Each is expected to sell for around $300,000 and both are being offered without reserve.

2017 Ford GT

Completing the generational lineage is the only 2017 Ford GT produced in Beryllium Orange. The car rides on carbon-fiber wheels, and they have traveled less than 400 miles. The pre-auction estimated value is $1.2 million to $1.5 million.

Ford Mini GT40 produced by SCAF of France

Adding a youthful air to the lineup is a Ford Mini GT40 produced by SCAF of France. The restored car is designed for a driver age 7-12 and is eligible for the Little Big Mans race staged during the Le Mans Classic vintage racing weekend. It is offered without reserve and is expected to sell for more than $25,000.

1965 Shelby 427 Cobra

1965 Shelby 427 Cobra

Meanwhile, coming from the collection of David Fonvielle, are a 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra (chassis CSX 3237), a 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra (CSX 3125) and a 1966 Shelby GT350 (chassis SFM 6S180). Each has been restored to what RM Sotheby’s terms “near cosmetic perfection.”

1966 Shelby GT350 Mustang

The ’66 has a pre-sale estimate of $1.1 million to $1.25 million. The ’65, built to SCCA A-Production specifications and raced in regional events in 1966 and 1967, has a pre-sale estimate of $1.25 million to $1.5 million. The ’66 GT350 is a “carry-over” car and expected to sell for $275,000 to $325,000.

Fonvielle was a young driver sitting at a stoplight in his Pontiac GTO when a 427 Cobra pulled up next to him. “He was immediately enamored with the side pipes, roll bar, and incredible exhaust note, and vowed that he would one day own a 427 Cobra,” RM Sotheby’s notes. “He made it happen, several times over.”

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.