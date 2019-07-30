Porsche will usher in a new era this September when the Taycan electric car debuts. Already, it looks as if the German brand will have no trouble finding buyers—even more than the iconic 911.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that Porsche has tallied some 30,000 reservations for the Taycan. Last we heard in March, the figure was 20,000 reservations. Noting the 911 sold 35,600 911 sports cars last year, it's possible the brand's first electric car will outsell the brand's most iconic car.

2020 Porsche Taycan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

In January, Porsche said it would double production of the electric car in its first model year. Clearly, that was a good call. Originally, the firm planned to build 20,000 Taycans but said that figure will be increased to 40,000 cars for delivery around the world. The electric sedan will have its own production line at a new plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany, as well as a dedicated paint shop.

The Taycan will be a direct challenger for the Tesla Model S, which has largely had the electric luxury sedan market to itself for years. Porsche has already shared that it's conquesting buyers from Tesla.

Porsche Taycan prototype testing

Porsche isn't taking the challenge lightly. The range-topping car will reportedly bow with more than 600 horsepower and about 240 miles of range in the U.S. To combat charging infrastructure fears, Porsche has invested in 800-volt chargers to fast charge Taycans at dealerships in the U.S. and Europe. The charging station will charge the battery to 80 percent in about 15 minutes.

U.S. consumers have been able to join a reservation list with a deposit of $2,000-$2,500. Look for the base car to start around $87,000 when it goes on sale, while some loaded variants will likely reach $200,000.