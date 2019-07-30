BMW is in a major cost-cutting drive as it invests in the costly new fields of electrification and autonomous driving, and a direct result of this will be the elimination of some slower selling models.

The latest 1-Series hatchback sold overseas has dropped the 3-door option of its predecessor and thus is only available as a 5-door. BMW also confirmed in May that the 3-Series Gran Turismo won't be repeated.

Many more models could be dropped including the complete Z4 range, if a report from Automobile published Monday proves accurate. Other models mentioned include the two-door versions of the 8-Series, the short-wheelbase 7-Series sold overseas, the 2-Series Convertible, and the X2 compact crossover.

2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i

The death of the Z4 would be the biggest shock, but you only have to look at sales to understand why. The last time annual sales of the Z4 hit five digits in the United States, its biggest market, was in 2007, which explains why BMW went the cost-effective route of jointly developing its latest Z4 alongside the Toyota Supra.

While BMW is likely to shed more models in the coming years, it will also add new ones, particularly in the EV segment. For instance, there's the much-hyped iNext SUV coming in 2021, which Automobile's sources are tipping will carry the i6 name. There's also a new i4 sedan due in 2021 and potentially a flagship BMW M sports car to replace the i8.

A BMW X8 is also a strong possibility. This model isn't expected to simply be a coupe-like version of the X7 but its own distinct model with an emphasis on rear-seat comfort. Per the Automobile report, it will only be offered in performance trim and include plug-in hybrid technology.