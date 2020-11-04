It was more than a year ago that Volkswagen unveiled its redesigned eighth-generation Golf. Now, the high-performance Golf R variant has been revealed, and with 315 horsepower on tap it is the most powerful Golf in the nameplate's history.

The next 911 GT3 based on the 992 generation of Porsche's sports car icon has been spotted. The latest shots show the new GT3 wearing barely any camouflage gear, meaning the reveal must be coming up shortly.

British off-roading expert Bowler plans to build original Land Rover Defenders sporting modern chassis and V-8 power. Production will be limited and the price for one will start at over $250,000.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

315-horsepower 2022 Volkswagen Golf R brings more tech, more performance

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots: New track star on the final stretch

Original Land Rover Defender lives on as Bowler performance SUV

What's New for 2021: Subaru

Ferrari CEO doesn't see brand ever having full EV lineup

Electrified cars pass a tipping point in Europe, as new registrations pass diesels

British firm launches EV conversion kit for classic Mini

Ford Explorer recalled for improper fix of earlier recall

GTO Engineering's Moderna is like a classic Ferrari built new

Mitsubishi plans to embrace plug-in hybrids in a big way this decade