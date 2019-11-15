That was quick. On the same day Ford announced that its Mustang-inspired electric SUV will be called a Mustang Mach-E, the first photos and details leaked via Ford's own website. Included in the leaked details is the all-important pricing information.

Alpina is out testing its biggest model yet. The semi-official BMW tuner has been spotted testing a hardcore version of the X7, which is rumored to be coming with 600 horsepower on tap.

The era of front-engine Corvettes is over. Chevrolet has announced it's built the final C7, a black Z06 whose build slot was sold for $2.7 million in a charity auction. From now on, Corvette buyers will have to get used to driving a mid-engine car.

This is the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E with up to 300 miles of range, 0-60 in 3 seconds, $43,895 base price

2021 BMW Alpina XB7 spy shots and video

End of an era as Chevy builds the last front-engine Corvette

Want a satisfying car shopping experience? Try Porsche or Buick

Cupra built a rooftop racetrack in the heart of Paris

Ford hybrids play soft sounds to pedestrians: Will Mustang Mach-E, too?

Hyundai launches Mocean mobility brand

2020 Ford F-150 vs. GMC Sierra: Compare Trucks

Daimler to cut jobs in $1.1B cost savings drive

With headlight tweak, Chevy Bolt EV is a Top Safety Pick