Alpina is launching its biggest model yet. The semi-official BMW tuner has unveiled a 612-horsepower version of the X7 full-size SUV, and it's starting deliveries in the United States this fall.

The race car from which Porsche will derive its next 911 GT3 RS has been spotted. We're talking about the new 911 GT3 R which was spotted during a recent secret test session at the Nürburgring's grand prix track.

Lovers of hand-crafted Italian sports cars can look forward to a new creation from the artisans at Touring Superleggera. It's called the Berlinetta Aero, and it takes inspiration from an Alfa Romeo Le Mans racer from the 1930s.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7 preview

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car spy shots

Touring Superleggera readies new Berlinetta Aero coupe

2021 Toyota Venza and Sienna revealed: Hybrid power, all-wheel drive, coming this year

2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe spy shots and video

Polestar will deliver its electric cars in these cities first

McLaren to slow new car rollout due to coronavirus

2020 Chevrolet Suburban vs. 2020 GMC Yukon XL: Compare SUVs

Hennessey-tuned 2020 Chevy Corvette hits 205.1 mph with nitrous oxide

2021 Toyota Sienna minivan goes all-hybrid