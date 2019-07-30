The 992-generation Porsche 911 has spawned its entry-level Carrera model, which offers 379 horsepower for under $100,000. It can be had as a coupe or convertible, and shortly there will be an all-wheel-drive option as well.

Alpina is out testing its biggest model yet. The semi-official BMW tuner has been spotted testing a hardcore version of the X7, which is rumored to be coming with 600 hp on tap.

A top executive at General Motors has revealed that build slots for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray's first year are almost completely filled. This points to impressive sales performance considering the car was only revealed a fortnight ago.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

