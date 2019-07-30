Jaguar's F-Pace is one of the more attractive, more dynamic offerings in its class, and the automaker is spicing things up further for 2020 with the arrival of two new special editions.

The first is the F-Pace 300 Sport, which features the 296-horsepower version of the F-Pace's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 together with a number of enhancements inside and out.

2020 Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport

On the outside, there are a number of dark satin gray accents, along with “300 Sport” badging and unique wheels. More “300 Sport” logos can be found inside, along with contrast stitching and a number of available goodies included as standard. Included is the F-Pace's 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Meridian sound system, and 18-way electric front sport seats.

Owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 145 mph.

2020 Jaguar F-Pace Checkered Flag Edition

The other new arrival is the F-Pace Checkered Flag Edition. This one only features the 247-hp version of the F-Pace's 2.0-liter mill, good for a 6.6-second 0-60 time and top speed of 135 mph, but it comes with a number of exterior tweaks that lend a sporty feel, such as the enlarged intakes in the front fascia and gloss black detailing.

Inside are many of the same features of the F-Pace 300 Sport, along with bespoke checkered flag designs like on the door treadplates. Leather trim, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Meridian sound system, and 18-way electric seats are all standard.

2020 Jaguar F-Pace Checkered Flag Edition

The Jaguar F-Pace was a new addition for 2017 and only last year received the hardcore F-Pace SVR, which comes powered by a 550-horsepower 5.0-liter supercharged V-8. For 2020, we only get the two special editions as well as standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the range.

Pricing for the 2020 Jaguar F-Pace starts at ‭$46,225‬. Pricing for the 300 Sport starts at ‭$63,025‬ and pricing for the Checkered Flag Edition starts at ‭$59,425. All prices include destination.