Craig Lieberman, the chief technical director for the first three "Fast and Furious" films knows a lot about the movies. However, he brought in a very special guest for a new video that perhaps knows even more.

David Marder, in charge of picture car development for the first two films, showed up for one of Lieberman's most recent videos on inside knowledge about the first film. Marder was responsible for making the cars look the part. While Lieberman rounded up cars and guided the production crew on what kinds of decisions to make, Marder made the cars on a budget.

Honda S2000 from 'The Fast and the Furious'

The nearly hour-long video is full of personal video Lieberman shot on his own camera that Marder helps break down. For example, we see just how cheap the crew had to get at certain points.

All of the scenes showing drivers at Race Wars, for example, were shot in a Honda Civic buck. The car was rigged and then the graphics and paint for the particular car were applied to match the character's car. In fact, in the scene where Jesse races the S2000 at Race Wars, Marder points out the gear used to re-create the hero car.

Toyota Supra from 'The Fast and the Furious'

For example, the steering wheel cover was from Pep Boys to try and match the actually hero Volkswagen Jetta. The seats only feature covers with the Sparco logo to mimic the real racing seats. If you look out the rear, the wing from the Honda Civic buck is showing and doesn't match the Jetta at all. Even better, Jesse's real Jetta is actually lined up in front of the two racers—a small "oops" moment.

Marder goes through basically each of the most memorable scenes involving the cars, and as usual, Lieberman helps give us some really incredible information. Grab all the inside knowledge above.