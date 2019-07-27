Mercedes-Benz is coming after high-end versions of the Tesla Model S with a sleek liftback sedan to be called the EQS. The car is Mercedes' first to be based on a dedicated EV platform, and the latest spy shots reveal its true shape.

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sets 7:18.361 Nürburgring lap time

If you're looking for the fastest sedan in production, look no further than Jaguar's XE SV Project 8. It just lapped the Nürburgring in a time of 7:18.361, which is the fastest time for a sedan by a significant margin. Only 300 will be built and a few build slots are still left.

2020 Audi Q3 Sportback

This week we saw the covers come off the Q3 Sportback, the first strike in Audi's coupe-like SUV offensive. Unfortunately, Audi has ruled it out for our market, which hurts even more knowing that there will be an Audi Sport-tuned RS version.

Custom Crafted Cars Volant

We also saw a company from Florida announce plans for a mid-engine supercar with an 800-horsepower V-8. It's called the Volant, and you'll need at least $250,000 to own one.

Saleen S7 Le Mans shown at Saleen launch in China

Saleen was launched in China as a potential Porsche rival, and to help kick off the launch the company revived its S7 supercar. However, instead of simply rebuilding the previous car, Saleen has dialed the power up to 1,500 horses.

Kia Stinger GT420 concept

Kia unveiled a wild Stinger concept designed for the track. Tuning of the car's twin-turbo V-6 has seen output rise to 422 horsepower and weight-saving mods have reduced the weight by about 330 pounds.

1994 McLaren F1 LM-Specification - Image via RM Sotheby's

Just two McLaren F1s were upgraded to F1 LM spec, and one of them is up for grabs. It will be sold at one of the auctions taking place during August's Monterey Car Week, and the estimates are all pegged at over $20 million.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

And finally, we looked at what comes in the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray's Z51 package? Quite a lot, actually. We examined what buyers get when they check the box for the extra equipment. It'll be a must-have for those who want the most performance from the base Stingray model.